THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Margaret “Sheree” Bondurant Jones, 55, of Thomasville, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Duke University Hospital in Durham. She was born on July 26, 1968 in Charles County, MD to Patsy Lee Keen Draughn. She worked at Vann York Honda, Thomasville Ford, and Crescent Ford as a warranty clerk and was a member of Fair Grove United Church in Thomasville. She was preceded in death by her step-father, Claude Draughn and her sister, Celeste Lee Bell.
On March 21, 1987, she married Coy Edward “Eddie” Jones, who survives of the home; also surviving are her two daughters, Claudia Jones Barnard and husband Neil of Leesville, LA and Sydney Jones Wood and husband Phillip of Thomasville; her mother, Patsy Draughn of Thomasville; and four grandchildren, Esther, Evelyn, John, and Ruby.
