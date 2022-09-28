HPTNWS-09-29-22 MCCAIN, SHELLEY.jpg

HIGH POINT — Shelley Hart Millican McCain entered into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Hospice Home at High Point. Her life was one of quiet grace, elegance, and infectious faith that touched all those who knew her.

Born in Durham, N.C., on August 18, 1931, Shelly moved to Roxboro, N.C., at age five with her parents and younger sister. Pretty, friendly, and fun, she made friends easily, and especially excelled at music, inheriting her musical talent from her mother, a gifted pianist. Shelley also played the piano, but it was through her beautiful contralto voice that her musical gifting shined brightest.

Trending Videos