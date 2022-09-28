HIGH POINT — Shelley Hart Millican McCain entered into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Hospice Home at High Point. Her life was one of quiet grace, elegance, and infectious faith that touched all those who knew her.
Born in Durham, N.C., on August 18, 1931, Shelly moved to Roxboro, N.C., at age five with her parents and younger sister. Pretty, friendly, and fun, she made friends easily, and especially excelled at music, inheriting her musical talent from her mother, a gifted pianist. Shelley also played the piano, but it was through her beautiful contralto voice that her musical gifting shined brightest.
She was well-known as a singer all through her school years in Roxboro, and attended Meredith College in Raleigh, N.C., where she earned a B.A. in voice and minored in education, studied under renowned vocal coach Beatrice Donnelly, and made her television debut singing live on air at Raleigh’s local TV station.
After graduating Meredith College in 1953, she turned down an offer to be a regular on the Raleigh TV station. Instead, she moved to Albemarle, N.C., to become the choir director at the First Baptist Church of Albemarle. She also became engaged to the love of her life, Hubert Prentice McCain, Jr. of High Point, N.C., whom she had met at a dance hosted by his fraternity at NC State University.
Shelley and Hubert were married on June 26, 1954, and moved to Fayetteville, N.C., where she taught public school music.
After moving back to Raleigh, N.C., in 1958, Shelley and Hubert welcomed their first child, and Shelley became a stay-at-home mom until after the birth of her third child in 1966.
By then, the family had moved to Houston, Texas, where Shelley stepped back into her musical career. From the mid- ‘60s to the early ‘70s, she served as the choir director for two large churches in Houston- Bellaire Presbyterian Church and St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. A gifted director who made singing fun, she was beloved by her choirs of all ages. She was particularly adept to engaging the young people at her churches in innovative ways, including arranging local and television appearances for her choirs and putting on popular musicals of the day, like Tell It Like It Is.
After the family moved back to North Carolina in the ‘70s, she served as the choir director at First Reformed Church of Christ in High Point, N.C. During that time, she also taught private vocal students and directed concerts and shows, including the High Point Theatre’s production of Little Mary Sunshine, as well as directing The New Reforms vocal group, which performed throughout the region.
In the late ‘70s, she transitioned back to public school music education and served the Guilford County School System until her retirement in the late ‘90s. For the rest of her career, she taught music and directed choirs at Sumner Middle School, Southeast Guilford High School, Jamestown Middle School, and Southwest Guilford Middle School. She loved her students, who brought home an array of awards from various choir contests. She also directed many concerts and popular school musicals featuring her students.
Throughout her life, Shelley’s passions were her family, her students, her friends, her music, and most importantly, her faith. It is a testimony to Shelley’s inspirtational impact that so many of her students and choir members have continued to keep in touch with her over time, many coming back years later to thank her for her influence in their lives. She never missed an opportunity to share the gospel and encourage others with stories about Jesus’ faithfulness to her and her family. Even when she was diagnosed with heart failure and cancer in her latter years, she continued to have a thankful heart and to share the Good News of Jesus with those around her.
Shelley Hart Millican McCain lived a quiet life of faith- well done, Good and Faithful Servant.
Shelley was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hubert Prentice McCain, Jr.; mother, Mary Vann Hart Millican; father, James Leroy Millican; and grandparents, Wyatt Allen Hart, Minnie Constance Norwood Hart, Rev. Oscar Leroy Millican, and Lucy Naomi Morris Millican.
She is survived by her three children, Shelley Lynn McCain of Nashville, TN, Morris Hubert McCain of High Point, Molly Jean McCain Huneycutt (Cyrus, Sr.) of Colfax; grandchildren, Samuel Hubert Huneycutt, Sarah Hart Huneycutt, Lauren Elizabeth Huneycutt Balltzglier (Conley), Cyrus Wendell Huneycutt, Jr. (Mary Gillen); great-granchild, Norag Conley Balltzglier; sisters, Jean Millican Burkhead, Beverly Millican Saleeby (Charley); and many special nieces and nephews.
All are welcome to the celebration of life service for Shelley, which will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 1, 2022, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point with Rev. Mark Loy officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Hospice Home at High Point, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, Nc 27262.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
