High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.