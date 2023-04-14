HIGH POINT — Shelia Faye Blizzard Dunn, 76, of High Point, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at her home.
No services are planned.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 4:09 pm
