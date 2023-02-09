THOMASVILLE — Shelby Jean Proctor Barker, 86, of Thomasville went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center. Shelby was born Oct. 21, 1936 in Davidson County to the late John G. Proctor and Lizzie Hoover Proctor. She was a lifelong and faithful member of Oak Hill Memorial Baptist Church. Shelby was a beloved Sunday School teacher for years, and sang in the church choir. She worked many years at The Wrenn along with Carolina Underwear. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her beloved family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Barker Jr. on March 23, 2012; grandson, Roger Dale Barker Jr.; two brothers, Robert “Bobby” Proctor, John Proctor, Jr. three sisters, Margaret “Lorene” Burcham, Donna Kay Proctor, Carolyn Proctor.
Surviving are her children, John Barker and wife Sandee of Thomasville, Frank Barker and wife Yvette of Wilmington, Roger Barker and wife Sara of Thomasville; four sisters, Brenda Byerly, Patty Fayne, Pauline Brooks, Kathy Sanders and husband Don; six grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews and cousins.
