HIGH POINT — Mrs. Shelby Jean Smith, 84, died April 1, 2023, after a second battle with Leukemia.
Shelby was born on Oct. 31, 1937, in Dobson, NC. Her family moved to Wallburg, NC when she was two years old. She graduated from Wallburg School and married Harold Dean Smith on August 3, 1956. She worked at Adams-Millis, E.R. Carpenter, and retired from the City of High Point. She was a member of First Christian Church in High Point. She and Harold helped diligently with greeting visitors and existing members with the church and answering visitors’ questions when needed. Her kindness, understanding and faithfulness are traits everyone remembers.
She is survived by her husband, Harold Dean Smith; son, Harold Gwyn Smith, both of the residence; sister, Margaret Callahan of Thomasville; several nieces and nephews, Dean Coe (June) of Winston Salem, Patricia Jones (Mike) of Winston Salem, Brad Coe (Peggy) of Winston Salem, Brian Coe (Lori) of Winston Salem, Donna Fore (Ken) of Winston Salem, Beverly Clark of Tennessee; and friends of her son that thought of her as a second Mom.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Mary Coe; brothers, Marvin Coe (Barbara) and Calvin Coe (Dorothy).
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Friday, April 7, 2023, at First Christian Church in High Point with Pastor Dean Tsiolkas officiating. A graveside service will follow at Guilford Memorial Park in Greensboro. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. at the church.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the Doctors, Nurses and Providers at the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Cancer Center and Cardiology Department for the expertise and kindness they provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Christian Church, 2066 Deep River Road, High Point, NC 27265 or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087.
