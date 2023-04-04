HPTNWS- 4-5-23 SMITH, SHEBY.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mrs. Shelby Jean Smith, 84, died April 1, 2023, after a second battle with Leukemia.

Shelby was born on Oct. 31, 1937, in Dobson, NC. Her family moved to Wallburg, NC when she was two years old. She graduated from Wallburg School and married Harold Dean Smith on August 3, 1956. She worked at Adams-Millis, E.R. Carpenter, and retired from the City of High Point. She was a member of First Christian Church in High Point. She and Harold helped diligently with greeting visitors and existing members with the church and answering visitors’ questions when needed. Her kindness, understanding and faithfulness are traits everyone remembers.

