THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Shelbie Jean Clodfelter Welborn, 85, a resident of Thomasville,

passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023 at the Henry Etta & Bruce Hinkle Hospice House. She was born on August 22, 1937 in Davidson County, NC to Arthur McDonald Clodfelter and Ruth (Tommie) Wagner Clodfelter. She was a faithful member of Fairview United Methodist Church in Thomasville. She worked in the Central Office of Thomasville Furniture Industries in Thomasville, where she retired after 40 years of service.