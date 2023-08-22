THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Shelbie Jean Clodfelter Welborn, 85, a resident of Thomasville,
passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023 at the Henry Etta & Bruce Hinkle Hospice House. She was born on August 22, 1937 in Davidson County, NC to Arthur McDonald Clodfelter and Ruth (Tommie) Wagner Clodfelter. She was a faithful member of Fairview United Methodist Church in Thomasville. She worked in the Central Office of Thomasville Furniture Industries in Thomasville, where she retired after 40 years of service.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Charles Elwood “Woody” Welborn on April 7, 2023; and one brother, Jimmy Clodfelter.
Surviving are her two daughters, Sandee Welborn Barker (John) and Jane Welborn Hicks; two grandsons, Matthew Barker (Kati) and Andrew Barker (Krystal); two great-grandsons, James and Jonas Barker; one great-granddaughter, Etta Barker; one brother-in-law, Joe Grooms; one niece, Jennifer Clodfelter Price (Kelly). She also leaves behind many extended family members and special friends.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Fairview Church in Thomasville with Rev. Brian Crady officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:45 p.m. -1:45 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be sent to Fairview Church, 2876 Old Greensboro Road Thomasville, NC 27360 or Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
