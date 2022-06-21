THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Sheila Wade York, 84, a resident of Thomasville, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022. She was born on July 15, 1937 in High Point to the late Robert Lee Wade and Margaret Davis Wade. She worked many years as a secretary at Metal Stamping Works and Alma Desk Company. Sheila was a member of Southgate Baptist Church in Thomasville. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her husband traveling and taking trips to the beach. Sheila was a talented artist who enjoyed painting and she also enjoyed reading.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Marion Cox and Danny Wade.
Surviving is her husband, Barry F. York of the home; two daughters, Rebecca Strickland of Thomasville and Elizabeth Lund of Virginia; one son, Anthony Grissom and wife Carol of Gastonia; one stepson, Rusty York of Thomasville; five grandchildren, Gary Grissom, Christopher Strickland, Emily Dew, Matthew Dew, and Dustin Dillon; and three great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the JC Green & Sons Chapel in Thomasville with Rev. Chuck Garner officiating. The family will greet friends prior to the service from 10 till 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point.
