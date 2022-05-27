HIGH POINT — On Thursday, May 26, 2022, Sharon Myers Joines suddenly left her earthly home to start her heavenly adventure.
After Sharon graduated High Point College with her degree in Special Education, she used it to serve her community for 42 years. She positively impacted students who attended Trinity High School, Thomasville Middle and High School, and Ben L. Smith High School during that time, with many of them maintaining contact with her after she helped them move on to their next big adventures. Sharon also founded Project Succeed and 180 groups to address the needs of high-risk students after school and during the summer to help them achieve their dreams. Sharon was a model educator who advocated for her students at every opportunity, including consulting for special education plans. A long-time choir director at Midway School Road Baptist Church, Sharon reflected God’s image in all that she did. She lived for God, often playing the piano at church, for her grandbabies, and her students.
Sharon has been fighting serious health issues since her retirement in 2019. Although her passing was sudden, the family is thankful that she is now safe in the arms of Jesus, and no longer suffering.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Maxine (Gilmer) and Byrd Myers, her husband, Reverend Paul H Joines Jr., and her daughters, Leisha Renee and Ashley Dawn Joines.
Mourning her death are her daughter, Heather Joines Stegenga, with her husband, Jason. Her grandchildren, Elijah Paul and Isabella Marie Mathis will miss their Yaya. Sharon’s community will miss her infectious smile, and the joy she brought to every person she met.
Sharon’s memorial service will be held in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 2 p.m., with a graveside ceremony at Floral Garden Park Cemetery on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 2 p.m.
The family will receive friends following the memorial service on Tuesday.
