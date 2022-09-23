FAIRHOPE— Sharon Murphy Whitley, age 62, a resident of Fairhope, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
Sharon is survived by her husband of 40 years, Tim Whitley; daughter, Stephanie (Mallory) Whitley of Daphne, Alabama; son, Chris (Jessica) Whitley of Robertsdale, Alabama; grandson, Reed Whitley; sisters, Debbie (Steve) Swaim of Thomasville, North Carolina, Sandy (Rick) Hawley of Walburg, North Carolina, Patsy McDaniels of Thomasville, North Carolina; brothers, David (Jill) Murphy of Thomasville, North Carolina, Rodger Murphy of Thomasville, North Carolina, and many other loving relatives and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.