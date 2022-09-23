FAIRHOPE— Sharon Murphy Whitley, age 62, a resident of Fairhope, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Sharon is survived by her husband of 40 years, Tim Whitley; daughter, Stephanie (Mallory) Whitley of Daphne, Alabama; son, Chris (Jessica) Whitley of Robertsdale, Alabama; grandson, Reed Whitley; sisters, Debbie (Steve) Swaim of Thomasville, North Carolina, Sandy (Rick) Hawley of Walburg, North Carolina, Patsy McDaniels of Thomasville, North Carolina; brothers, David (Jill) Murphy of Thomasville, North Carolina, Rodger Murphy of Thomasville, North Carolina, and many other loving relatives and friends.

Trending Videos