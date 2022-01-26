HIGH POINT — Sharon Annette Lomax Ridge 73, departed this earth on Jan. 22, 2022. She was born March 24, 1948 in Thomasville. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Lewis Darrell Ridge, her parents Melton Vealey Lomax and Hattie Wilma Corriher, and her sister Ramonia Harris. She leaves behind her two sons, Nickolaus Britt Ridge (Jane) and Adam Christian Ridge (Kim) as well as three grandchildren: Hannah Jane Ridge, James (Jamie) Colin Ridge, and Trystan Eli Ridge. She also leaves behind several beloved nieces and grand nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Hickory Grove United Methodist church in Greensboro where she had many treasured friends. Sharon will be remembered for her unique sense of humor and love of family. The family would like to thank Pastor Leon and his wife Yvette for all the support they provided Sharon over the years. Sharon received excellent care in her last few months at Westchester Manor at Providence Place, with special thanks to Dot, Susan, Augustine, and Holly (Hospice of the Triad) for the compassion they showed Sharon.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Hickory Grove United Methodist Church with Pastor Leon Morrow officiating. The family will greet friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Triad SPCA. Sharon was a lifelong lover of animals, especially her beloved dachshunds over the years.
Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.