CUMMING — Sharon Greeson Wood, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away peacefully at home with her family on August 26, 2023 after a brief illness.
She was born to the late Howard Ralph Greeson and Jewel Preston Greeson, Nov. 2, 1946 in Greensboro, NC. She grew up in High Point, NC and graduated from High Point Central High School in 1965. Sharon married her loving and devoted husband of 50 years, Brian Wood, in 1973 and together they had two daughters Lesley and Jennifer.
Sharon loved the beach, dogs, Tarheel basketball, and any Barry Manilow song. However, her family was what she treasured most of all and was always happiest when she was spending time with them. They meant everything to her. She was always so kind, supportive, and had the biggest heart. She will be forever missed by all who were lucky enough to love and be loved by her.
Sharon is survived by her husband Brian Wood of Cumming, GA; daughter Lesley Wood of Avondale Estates, GA and daughter Jennifer Kyle and husband James Kyle of Buford GA; grandchildren Liam Wood, Landon Wood, and Tori Kyle; and brother Howard Ralph “Rick” Greeson Jr and wife Suzan Greeson of High Point, NC.
A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 1st at 2 p.m. at Hamilton Memorial Chapel and Gardens, 3481 Hamilton Mill Rd, Buford, GA 30519. The family will receive visitors from
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society or any charitable organization of choice.
