CUMMING — Sharon Greeson Wood, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away peacefully at home with her family on August 26, 2023 after a brief illness.

She was born to the late Howard Ralph Greeson and Jewel Preston Greeson, Nov. 2, 1946 in Greensboro, NC. She grew up in High Point, NC and graduated from High Point Central High School in 1965. Sharon married her loving and devoted husband of 50 years, Brian Wood, in 1973 and together they had two daughters Lesley and Jennifer.