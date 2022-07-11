GREENSBORO — Sharon Milgrim Ershler passed away July 9, 2022.
She was the loving wife of Mort for sixty-two years. Their children are Pam Ershler Gladden, Cathy Ershler Wasserman and Jeff Ershler. Grandchildren are Sam, Nathan, Jake, Miles and Cassidy.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Hebrew Cemetery of High Point.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be given to Beth David Synagogue. 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro, NC 27410. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
