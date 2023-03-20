HIGH POINT – A new High Point University Poll finds nearly half of North Carolina residents think the internet has been a good thing but are less positive about the impact of social media.
Only one in five (21%) respondents said that social media had been a good thing. Slightly more (29%) said it has been a bad thing. Almost all of the rest, 45%, said social media had been both good and bad.
Forty-three percent of North Carolinians said the internet is mostly a good thing, compared to 11% who said it is a bad thing. Meanwhile, an additional 42% said the internet had been some of both.
A large majority (83%) said they use social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or Snapchat.
Nearly half (47%) of those social media users said they either strongly agree or agree that people who are being bullied on social media should just unplug, while only one-quarter (24%) said they strongly disagree or disagree.
About one-third (30%) said they have felt a reduced sense of self-worth due to things that have been said to them on social media.
The poll also asked about sharing of explicit images on cellphones, and about two in five (41%) said that someone had sent them explicit images they did not ask for. About half as many (21%) said someone had shared explicit images of them without their consent.
