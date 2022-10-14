ARCHDALE — Mr. Scotty Craig Pierce Sr., 51, resident of Archdale, died as a result of a violent crime on Oct. 11, 2022 at his home.
Scotty was born Dec. 27, 1970, at High Point Hospital, a son to the late Carl Van Pierce Sr. and Bonnie Hunt Pierce Keck. He was a resident of Archdale-Trinity all his life and was owner and operator of HydroForce Pressure Washing. Scotty was an animal lover (especially when it came to his cats) and also enjoyed playing his guitar and watching NASCAR. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Keck; father, Carl Pierce; and stepfather, Danny Keck.
Surviving is his daughter, Hayley Allison Pierce of Raleigh; son, Scotty Craig Pierce Jr. of Raleigh; sister, Terri Pierce of Trinity; and brother, Van Pierce (Paige) of Trinity. Scotty’s children meant the world to him, and you would often see his son, Scotty Jr., as his sidekick on pressure washing jobs and at the local RC shop. His daughter, “Big Girl”, as he would call her, was the light of his life and he was so proud of all of her accomplishments.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of the Piedmont, 4527 West Wendover Ave. Greensboro, NC 27409. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
