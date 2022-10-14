HPTNWS-10-15-22 PIERCE, SCOTTY.jpg

ARCHDALE — Mr. Scotty Craig Pierce Sr., 51, resident of Archdale, died as a result of a violent crime on Oct. 11, 2022 at his home.

Scotty was born Dec. 27, 1970, at High Point Hospital, a son to the late Carl Van Pierce Sr. and Bonnie Hunt Pierce Keck. He was a resident of Archdale-Trinity all his life and was owner and operator of HydroForce Pressure Washing. Scotty was an animal lover (especially when it came to his cats) and also enjoyed playing his guitar and watching NASCAR. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Keck; father, Carl Pierce; and stepfather, Danny Keck.

