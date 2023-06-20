HIGH POINT — Mr. Scott William Grubb, 71, resident of High Point, died June 19, 2023 at High Point Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 4, 1951 in North Carolina, a son to Gene and Margaret Tucker Grubb. As a resident of this area all his life, he graduated from Trinity High School and later worked for Trinity Furniture. Scott also was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served in Vietnam from 1970-1973 at B-52 Bomber mechanic.
Surviving is his daughter, Donna Marie Grubb of High Point; sister, Janette Galer and husband Greg of Archdale; brother, Randy Grubb and wife Lisa of Greensboro; several grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point with Rev. Roger Carmichael officiating. Memorials may be directed to the organization of the donor’s choice. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
