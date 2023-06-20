HIGH POINT — Mr. Scott William Grubb, 71, resident of High Point, died June 19, 2023 at High Point Medical Center.

He was born Nov. 4, 1951 in North Carolina, a son to Gene and Margaret Tucker Grubb. As a resident of this area all his life, he graduated from Trinity High School and later worked for Trinity Furniture. Scott also was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served in Vietnam from 1970-1973 at B-52 Bomber mechanic.