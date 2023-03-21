HPTNWS- 3-22-23 BEALE, SCOTT.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mr. Scott Stephen Beale, 54, resident of High Point, died March 19, 2023 at his home.

He was born August 25, 1968 in Erie, Pennsylvania, a son to Joseph and Jane Fijal Beale. In 1986, he graduated from Tech Memorial High School in Erie, and later moved to the High Point, NC area in 2006. Since then, he’s spent time in both states while working as a machinist. Scott enjoyed hunting, chopping wood and being in the outdoors. Especially, he loved his family and always put them first.

