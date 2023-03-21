HIGH POINT — Mr. Scott Stephen Beale, 54, resident of High Point, died March 19, 2023 at his home.
He was born August 25, 1968 in Erie, Pennsylvania, a son to Joseph and Jane Fijal Beale. In 1986, he graduated from Tech Memorial High School in Erie, and later moved to the High Point, NC area in 2006. Since then, he’s spent time in both states while working as a machinist. Scott enjoyed hunting, chopping wood and being in the outdoors. Especially, he loved his family and always put them first.
Surviving is his mother, Jane Beale of Wattsburg, PA; wife, Jennifer Herman-Beale of High Point; a special friend, Karen Hyneck of High Point; two sisters, Robin Cook (Marty) of Wattsburg, PA and Julie Warner (Calvin) of Tidioute, PA; three brothers, Mike Beale (Rose) of North East, PA, Howard Beale of Saegertown, PA and Joseph Beale (Jen) of Illinois; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Beale; sister-in-law, Laurie Beale; and nephew, Raymond Beale.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 24, in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Erie, Pennsylvania. Memorials may be directed to the organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
