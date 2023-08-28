HPTNWS- 8-29-23 GLASSCOE, SCOTT.jpeg

RALEIGH — Mr. Scott Ray Glasscoe, 55, resident of Raleigh, died August 24, 2023 at his home.

Scott was born July 29, 1968 in Guilford County, a son to Homer Clyde Glasscoe Jr. and Brenda Nelson Glasscoe. He graduated from Ledford High School where he excelled in Chorus and Marching Band. He moved to Raleigh, forging lifelong friendships there, receiving his B.A. from N.C. State University, and working at the N.C. Museum of Art. He traveled extensively in Europe and fell in love with London, where he found work and a welcome community of friends that quickly became a vital part of his ever-expanding family.