RALEIGH — Mr. Scott Ray Glasscoe, 55, resident of Raleigh, died August 24, 2023 at his home.
Scott was born July 29, 1968 in Guilford County, a son to Homer Clyde Glasscoe Jr. and Brenda Nelson Glasscoe. He graduated from Ledford High School where he excelled in Chorus and Marching Band. He moved to Raleigh, forging lifelong friendships there, receiving his B.A. from N.C. State University, and working at the N.C. Museum of Art. He traveled extensively in Europe and fell in love with London, where he found work and a welcome community of friends that quickly became a vital part of his ever-expanding family.
Upon his return to North Carolina, Scott worked for the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh for many years. In the early 2000s, Scott moved to Annapolis, Maryland, working at the Historic Annapolis Museum. He then moved close by to Washington, D.C., where he worked at the National Building Museum for several years. Wanting to be closer to family and friends in 2021, Scott finally put down roots by buying a home back in Raleigh. Scott loved gardening, singing, dancing, decorating, and devoting himself to those closest to him. His greatest talent was cultivating and tending to relationships with his family and many cherished friends around the world, who will remember his devotion, laugh and loving nature always.
Surviving is his mother, Brenda Hedgecock and stepfather Michael of High Point; and his two uncles, Bobby Nelson and wife Lynn of High Point and Fuzzy Nelson of Daytona Beach. Scott was preceded in death by his father, maternal grandparents, Ralph and Elah Nelson; paternal grandmother, Margie Glasscoe; and aunts and uncles, Betty and Arnold Johnson, Vivian and Bob Osborne, Bonnie and Bob Brown, Joyce Craven, Connie Glasscoe, and David Glasscoe.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point with John Sides officiating. Interment will follow the service at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Oak Hill Friends Meeting at 2001 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
