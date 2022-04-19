KERNERSVILLE — Scott Brevard Wesson, age 67, passed away at home on Monday, April 18. He was born on Dec. 19, 1954, in Shelby, NC. He lived most of his life in High Point and Kernersville, NC.
He is survived by his wife, Sonjia Wesson, daughter and son, Angi Wesson (Daniel) and David Sipes, mother, Lucile Wesson, sister, Dr. Lynn Wesson, brother, David Wesson (Janice), step-mother, Mary Wesson and step-brother, David Cutler (Louise).
Scott was a long-time, award-winning singer/songwriter. He ended his professional career as Engineering Inspector with Davis Martin Powell in High Point, NC. Scott had an unbridled love for nature and the outdoors. Above all else, he loved his family. He was a compassionate, genuine and respected man by all who knew him.
In keeping with Scott’s wishes, there will be no services.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers should be made to a nature, wildlife or animal charity of your choice.
Online condolences can be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
