HIGH POINT — Savannah Mae Williams Kollock, age 80 departed this earthly life on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Public viewing will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at New Zion Baptist, 1104 Garrison St.
The funeral service will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday at United House of Grace & Mercy, 1309 Leonard Ave. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Clio, SC.
People’s Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.