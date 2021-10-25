HIGH POINT– Ms. Savannah Renee Scott, 35, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021,
at Moses Cone Hospital.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. at Miracle Temple Church of God, 805 Fairview Street. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 to 2 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Scott family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
