THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Sarah Carolyn Richardson Upton, 88, passed away on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at the Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama.
She was born on April 18, 1933, in Rowan County, Salisbury, NC, to Martin Richardson and Alma Myers Richardson. Carolyn was the fifth of 10 children born into a loving Christian family, where each child knew that he or she was loved equally. A central part of the family’s life together was weekly church services, where Carolyn would meet her husband, Carroll. Married while in college, they then embarked on a life of ministry together. Carolyn’s adventurous spirit was very useful when they were called to serve God in Wisconsin, doing the work of church planting. She loved hymns and worshiping God in song. Since she was one of seven daughters, Carolyn was convinced that she too would be the mother of daughters. “All of my girls were boys,” was a phrase she would repeat many times, but always qualify with, “But I love all of my boys.” She was a loving mother to three boisterous boys. Her love for travel was fulfilled by trips to the beach and highlighted by a trip to the Holy Land. Carolyn was a former member of Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church, where she served as choir director.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Reverend Carroll Marvin Upton, on Aug. 10, 2019; her son, Phillip W. Upton, on July 29, 2017; three sisters, Margie Hughes, Audrey Bray and Rachael Roon; and two brothers, Burton Richardson and Donald Richardson.
Surviving are two sons, Nathan Upton and wife Heidi, of Flat Rock, NC, and Donald (Don) Upton and wife Margaret, of Auburn, Alabama; daughter-in-law, Christine Upton, of Davidson, NC; brother, Reginald Richardson and wife Carol, of Overland Park, Kansas; sisters, Mary Parker and husband Gerald, of Boone, NC, Faye Clayton and husband Ralph, of Reidsville, NC, and Kaye Loman and husband James, of Dallas, Texas; seven grandchildren, Drew Upton, Whitney Windecker and husband Daniel, Phillip Upton II and wife Cassandra, Tyler Upton and wife Alexandra, Peter Upton and wife Amy Sue, Sarah Smoker and husband John, and Catherine Upton; and nine great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church with Rev. Dr. E. Keith Carroll and Rev. Ralph Clayton officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 10 to 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church, 222 Mt. Zion Church Road, Thomasville, N.C. 27360. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
