Sarah Murvin Middlebrooks

HIGH POINT — Sarah L. Murvin Middlebrooks, 94, transitioned peacefully on Feb. 27, 2022, at her home.
Sarah was born April 15, 1927, in Pitts, Georgia, daughter of Kirby Murvin Sr. and Lula Bell Anderson Murvin.
In addition to her parents, sons Rev. Willie L. Middlebrooks Jr. and Lloyd Murvin Middlebrooks; sister, Julia G. Middlebrooks; brothers, Rev. Kirby Murvin Jr. and Larence Murvin; and her beloved husband, Rev. Willie L. Middlebrooks Sr., preceded her in death.
Mrs. Middlebrooks is survived by five daughters, Mrs. Ernestine Dockery-Roy (Pastor Roy), Sarette Murray, Rev. Willene M. Rucker, Wanja A. Brown (Derrick) and Rev. Regina Middlebrooks-Johnson (Kenneth); five sons, Pastor Ronnie Middlebrooks (Denise), Frederick G. Middlebrooks (Amber), Phillip W. Middlebrooks (Dahlia), Michael K. Middlebrooks (Hazel) and Columbus Middlebrooks; a special nephew, Maurice Middlebrooks; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A number of her grandchildren “cheerfully” believed they were the number one grandchild to her.
Mrs. Middlebrooks was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, caring mother-in-law, a faithful friend and confidante.
She retired from Lamparts Furniture Company after working there for 25 plus years as a sander and buffer. She was the Mother of the Church at Bethany Outreach Baptist Church. Before her declining health some years ago, she was an avid reader and loved singing.
Visitation will be from 10:30 until 11 a.m. on March 12, at New Bethel Baptist Church, located at 1116 Montlieu Ave. in High Point, NC. The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. and will be officiated by Pastor Walter Roy and the burial will follow at Guil-Rand Memorial Park.
The family extends their gratitude and appreciation to the nurses and staff of Amedysis Hospice and to the faithful CNAs of Gentle Touch.
Johnson & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.johnsonandsonsinc.com.
