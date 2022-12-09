HPTNWS- 12-10-22 YOUNG, SARAH.jpg

HIGH POINT — Sarah Lee Young, age 79 of High Point passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Hospice Home of the Piedmont. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Living Water Baptist Church. No public viewing. You may express your condolences online at www.peoplesfuneralservice.com. People's Funeral Service is assisting the family.

