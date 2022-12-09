HIGH POINT — Sarah Lee Young, age 79 of High Point passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Hospice Home of the Piedmont. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Living Water Baptist Church. No public viewing. You may express your condolences online at www.peoplesfuneralservice.com. People's Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- High Point wine importer to shut down
- Shooting suspects face new charges
- Dr. Early Maxwell “Max” Sink
- School board rejects book challenge
- Area legislator gains leadership post
- Virginia “Ginny” (Hutchens) Honeycutt
- Ricky Hutchins
- HPU grad Mosack lands Xfinity ride
- Dinkins, Westchester rally past Salem Baptist
- Area RSV cases show decline
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.