HIGH POINT – Sarah Ellen Harriman, 49, of High Point, passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021,
at her home surrounded by her family..
Mrs. Harriman was born Nov. 3, 1972, in Louisville, KY, the daughter of Clark and Ellen Stanard. She was a homemaker and was of the Methodist Faith.
Surviving, in addition to her parents, are husband, Michael Harriman; three daughters, Madison Harriman, of Raleigh, Emma Harriman and Grace Harriman, both of the home.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Clark Stanard Jr.
Memorial services will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in the chapel of Wright Funeral-Cremations, with Rev. John McLarty officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be directed to Living Proof Ministries, 1231 Malcomson Road, Houston, TX 77070 or the American Transplant Foundation, www.org/give/311696/#!/donation/.
The family requests casual dress for the service.
Condolences may be expressed at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
