HIGH POINT — Sarah Gaylor Gordon, 93 of High Point passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at her home. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held 3 pm Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Emerywood Baptist Church. The family will greet friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be given to the Caswell Center Foundation, Inc., PO Box 1459, Kinston, NC 28503. Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com A full obituary will appear in the Saturday edition of the paper. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
