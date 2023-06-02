HIGH POINT — Sarah Gaylor Gordon, 93, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2023, in High Point, North Carolina. She was born in Warsaw, NC, on Dec. 5, 1929, to Fred J. Gaylor and Sarah Ellen Crocker Gaylor, who both preceded her in death.
Sarah attended High Point College where she met the love of her life and married, the late, Hugh Gordon. She retired from Guildford County Schools and was a dedicated member of Emerywood Baptist Church. In addition to her church Sarah was active for many years in the Steel Magnolias of High Point University and the 60+ Club. She took great joy in her association with her long-time group of friends, The Go-Go Girls. Sarah shared in her husband’s love of sports and was especially grateful for the special friendships that grew from Hugh’s coaching and teaching.
Sarah’s family would like to thank Hospice of the Piedmont, especially Allison, Marion and Linda for the care and comfort they provided. Also, thanks to Jennifer L for the care she gave to her.
In addition to her parents and husband, Sarah was preceded in death by her daughter Donna Lynn Gordon and brothers, Fred Gaylor and Bobby Gaylor.
She is survived by her son H. Clifton Gordon III of High Point and her daughter Allyson Gayle Gordon of North Myrtle Beach SC. Also surviving are her brother-in-law Phillip Gordon and wife Nancy, nephews, Danny Gaylor and Steve Gaylor.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Emerywood Baptist Church. The family will greet friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be given to the Caswell Center Foundation, Inc., PO Box 1459, Kinston, NC 28503. Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.