HIGH POINT — Sarah Gaylor Gordon, 93, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2023, in High Point, North Carolina. She was born in Warsaw, NC, on Dec. 5, 1929, to Fred J. Gaylor and Sarah Ellen Crocker Gaylor, who both preceded her in death.

Sarah attended High Point College where she met the love of her life and married, the late, Hugh Gordon. She retired from Guildford County Schools and was a dedicated member of Emerywood Baptist Church. In addition to her church Sarah was active for many years in the Steel Magnolias of High Point University and the 60+ Club. She took great joy in her association with her long-time group of friends, The Go-Go Girls. Sarah shared in her husband’s love of sports and was especially grateful for the special friendships that grew from Hugh’s coaching and teaching.

