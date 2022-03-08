HIGH POINT — Sara Lane Davis Welborn, 83, died March 7, 2022, at the Randolph Hospice House in Asheboro, North Carolina. Sara was born August 28, 1938 in High Point, North Carolina, one of triplets born to Annie Motsinger Sullivan and Jesse Stanton Davis, the first triplets born in High Point’s Burris Memorial Hospital.
The story of Sara Lane, Martha Zane, and Thomas Rhyne made local and regional news for years thereafter. Their mother passed away five days after their births. Their widowed father, having two other children and a farm to tend, turned to Evie Thornton, who lovingly ran Mama Thornton’s Baby Boarding House. The newborn triplets, delivered to Mama Thornton in a wicker basket, lived with her for five years. They then returned to work and play on the Kernersville farm with their father and older brother and sister, Paul and Betty. All five of the siblings married, built homes, and raised their children on parcels of the Davis family land. They remained on the same road their entire lives.
Sara possessed a strong work ethic and an ability to connect and uplift those around her. She retired from AT&T with over 35 years of service and remained active in retiree groups, often meeting work friends for lunch. With a goal to remain active and engaged with people, she signed on with a temporary agency and spent the next three years as a part of the credit department at Liberty Hardware Mfg. Corp. Sara spent the next 20 years working at the registration desk at the International Home Furnishings Center. At “market” she made many friends, sharing a smile with each person that stepped up to the desk. Between furniture markets, she would return to her roots and help family friends on their farms selling strawberries and blueberries.
The same work ethic and interest in others served her well as a faithful Hospice of the Piedmont volunteer for over five years. She and husband Jimmy were charter members of Hillcrest Baptist Church, which began as a church plant from Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church, meeting in their basement. Sara had several roles in the church, including children’s Sunday School teacher, nursery worker, church choir member, church clerk and finance committee member. Sara was a devoted sister, wife, mother, and proud grandmother. Her positive outlook and smile lasted through her final days.
On March 22, l958 she was married to Jimmy Welborn who preceded her in death. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother Paul Davis, sister Betty Davis, triplet sister Martha Zane Davis Stafford and triplet brother Thomas Rhyne Davis.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Darrell and Lynn Welborn, daughter and son-in-law, Robert and Delane Buck and grandson Andrew Welborn and his fiancé Whitley Glosson. Also surviving are sisters-in-law Peggy Davis, Gail Welborn and brothers-in-law Larry Stafford and David Welborn and brother-in-law and wife Wayne and Sarah Welborn, several nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends.
Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, March 10 at 11 a.m. from the Hillcrest Baptist Church, Kernersville, NC by the Reverend Heath Faircloth. Interment will follow in the Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. The body will remain at the Cumby Family Funeral Service on Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC until placed in the church 30 minutes prior to the service. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 9 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Sara’s in-home caregivers, the staff at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center, and to the staff of Hospice of the Piedmont for their loving care. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Eastchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262, and Hillcrest Baptist Church, 9856 McNeil Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
