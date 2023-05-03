PORTLAND — Sara Caroline Scott, age 28, of Portland, Oregon, passed away on March 17, 2023. She was born on Jan. 10, 1995, to Sidney Joel Scott and Terrell Tate Scott. Sara was preceded in death by her grandparents and her father.
Sara spent her childhood in High Point, North Carolina, where she participated in Girl Scouts and enjoyed going to the Rol-A-Rink with her adoring grandfather George and lifelong friend Destiny. She possessed an entrepreneurial spirit at a young age, which she carried into adulthood. Graduating from Penn-Griffin School for the Arts in 2013, Sara was an artist at heart. She was a piano teacher, free-spirited adventurer, and a successful business owner in both Boone, NC, and Portland, OR, but the accomplishment that Sara was most proud of was being a loving mother to her son Solomon.
