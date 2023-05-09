JONESVILLE — Mrs. Sandra Vestal Shumate, 72, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023. She was born April 8, 1951 in Yadkin County to the late Marlyn Vestal. Sandra loved to go shopping while her health permitted. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Steve Shumate; children, Kim (Gwyn) Haynes, Stephanie Shumate; grandchildren, McKenzie (Justin) Goforth, McKenna Haynes, Aryanna Rainis, Peyton Rainis, Jordan Rainis; and her very special uncle, K.M. Vestal. The family will receive friends, Wednesday, May 10, 2023 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 11, 2023 in the Gentry Family Chapel in Jonesville. Burial will follow at Sunrise Cemetery. The family would like to thank Sandra’s special 1st cousin Pam Dudley for everything she did for Sandra and her family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Jonesville is serving the Shumate family.
