HIGH POINT — And the Lord God said, “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, before you were born I set you apart.” Born Sandra Louise Pressley, to the late Eula Mays Pressley and Roy Roosevelt Pressley, on May 12, 1945 (age 76), she has now completed her earthly journey, and has been called home. She passed peacefully from our presence into His on Feb. 19, 2022, after courageously enduring a lengthy and debilitating illness. She died in the home she loved, surrounded by the love of her family.
A child of Atlanta, Ga., she completed elementary school there before relocating with her family to High Point in 1957, where she completed her secondary education, graduating from High Point High School (Central) in 1963. That fall, she enrolled at GTI (now GTCC) in the then new field of Data Processing, and upon graduating, transformed her education into a successful and rewarding business career spanning 52 years and three industries: hosiery and textile production (Adams-Millis), furniture manufacturing (LADD), and a coast-to-coast logistics company (Carolina Southern), earning managerial positions in the latter two.
Sandra was always busy, something about not having “idle hands”, but somehow found the time to raise two children, daughter, Sandra Kay Rich, High Point, grandson, Connor Taylor Kirkman; son, Kenneth Michael Rich (Miranda), N. Myrtle Beach, SC, grandsons, Michael Aaron Rich (Kelly), Andrew Parker Rich, and great-grandson, Levi Stone Rich. Both of her children have stated on numerous occasions that if they could have written a “wish list” for what a mom should be, Sandra exceeded all their wishes, in both word and deed. Their statement, “Everyone should be so lucky!” is profound. On Valentine’s Day in 1987, she married her husband, George N. Crouch, who survives of the home. In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by two sisters, Brenda R. Pressley (High Point), and Diane P. Rook (Greensboro); a brother, J. Gary Pressley (Jan) of Advance, NC; nephews, Dr. Brad R. Pressley (Heather), Raleigh, and Capt. Chad W. Rook, USMC ret., (Chrissie) Stafford, Va.; niece, Shelley P. Garis (Brian), High Point; numerous great nieces and nephews; and two special life-long friends, Judy and Mitzi.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert R. Pressley (Bob), and three nephews, Robert R. Pressley (Bobby), Christopher W. Rook (Chris), and Jonathan A. Pressley (Jon).
Sandra loved her God and her family, and always strived to make everyone feel important and welcome, whether in the home, place of work, or wherever she might find herself in the presence of others. She was, at once, gracious, unassuming, and always placed the needs of others before her own. Work, always doing the best job she could, was very important to her, either in her employment or just maintaining her own home. She always believed that if she was put in a position of responsibility, she would do everything she could to earn that trust, and try to justify the faith that others placed in her. She loved her Lord, and when only 8 years old, she would look up to the sky and say, “Hi Jesus, it’s me, Sandra.” Since childhood, she worshiped in the Baptist faith, and loved teaching Bible stories, especially to the “little ones” as part of Children’s Ministry. In the last few years, she found comfort and peace within the First United Methodist Church of High Point. She doesn’t have to look up anymore; she will now see her Savior face to face.
A private memorial service for the family will be held in the chapel of First United Methodist Church, with Pastor Debra Swing presiding. A gathering for family and friends will be announced for a future date when current health concerns are more relaxed, to honor and celebrate the life of our Mom, Mamaw, wife, sister, aunt, and friend, Sandra Pressley Crouch. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Sandra’s name to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate to aid in finding a cure for this insidious and deadly disease that robs too much from too many. To Hospice of the Piedmont, Lenora, Meagan, Caroline, and all the team members for their professional guidance and loving care provided at the end of this journey, our family thanks you; we are truly grateful.
Online condolences may be made on Sandra’s memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
