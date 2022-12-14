ECLECTIC — Mrs. Sandra Henderson Martin passed away on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Chapman Healthcare and Assisted Living Center in Alexander City, Alabama, where she had been rehabilitating after major cancer surgery in late Sept.

She was born on Nov. 25, 1938, in Blount County, Alabama to Cecil Ephraim Henderson and Opal Gilliland Henderson. Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dyer Martin on Nov. 8, 2005. Surviving family include one daughter, Blyss Martin Allonier and her husband Robert Jules Allonier of High Point, North Carolina; one son, Robert Dyer Martin II and his wife Joy Johnson Martin of Birmingham/Eclectic, Alabama; four grandchildren, Dylan Jules Allonier (Hannah) and Ellery Martin Allonier (Esbjerg), Nealy Cameron Martin and Robert Dyer Martin III; two great-grandsons, Nash Jules Allonier and Hayes Morrison Allonier; one sister, Diana Henderson Evans and her husband Thurman, of Trussville, Alabama; one brother-in-law, Robbie Joe Martin of Orange Beach, Alabama; seven nephews; one niece.

