ECLECTIC — Mrs. Sandra Henderson Martin passed away on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Chapman Healthcare and Assisted Living Center in Alexander City, Alabama, where she had been rehabilitating after major cancer surgery in late Sept.
She was born on Nov. 25, 1938, in Blount County, Alabama to Cecil Ephraim Henderson and Opal Gilliland Henderson. Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dyer Martin on Nov. 8, 2005. Surviving family include one daughter, Blyss Martin Allonier and her husband Robert Jules Allonier of High Point, North Carolina; one son, Robert Dyer Martin II and his wife Joy Johnson Martin of Birmingham/Eclectic, Alabama; four grandchildren, Dylan Jules Allonier (Hannah) and Ellery Martin Allonier (Esbjerg), Nealy Cameron Martin and Robert Dyer Martin III; two great-grandsons, Nash Jules Allonier and Hayes Morrison Allonier; one sister, Diana Henderson Evans and her husband Thurman, of Trussville, Alabama; one brother-in-law, Robbie Joe Martin of Orange Beach, Alabama; seven nephews; one niece.
Sandra graduated from Hewitt-Trussville High School where she excelled academically and lettered in cheerleading. For many years Sandra, and her husband, Bob enjoyed living, working, and raising their two children, Blyss, and Rob, in Richmond, Indiana, while maintaining ties to Alabama with their home on Lake Martin. They moved back to Alabama in 1987. For the past seven plus years, San fought a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. With the love of her son, Rob, and daughter-in-law, Joy, as her full-time caregivers, she was able to safely remain in her happy place at her Lake Martin home until the last two months, where she loved watching the beautiful sunsets. She was an avid Auburn Tigers fan from the time she was a young woman and moved to Auburn with Bob while he attended school there.
Her greatest joy came from her four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, and who gave her the grandmother’s name, Sanni. From the time the grandchildren were born till her health no longer allowed, Sanni visited often and was a true traveling soccer grandmother going to countless matches and tournaments all over the southeast. She very much enjoyed her visits to see her family in High Point where she delighted in becoming acquainted with her children’s, and grandchildren’s friends, and where many special times were had. Sandra had a vivacious personality and was happiest doing what she loved most, which was spending time with family and friends.
The family wishes to thank the friends and neighbors who helped throughout her illness, especially Christian Johnson, David and Cyndi Stearns, and the wonderful caregivers at Chapman Healthcare and Assisted Living. These caring, dedicated people helped make San’s last years the best they possibly could be, and they also gave invaluable support to the family.
San’s wishes were to be cremated with no funeral service. The family will host A Celebration of Life for Sandra Henderson Martin later with the date to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Harbor, 1 Our Children’s Highway, Alexander City, AL 35010.
“For though I be absent in the flesh, yet am I with you in the spirit, joying and beholding your order, and the steadfastness of your faith in Christ.” | Colossians 2:5
