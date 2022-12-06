LEXINGTON — Sandra Clodfelter Beverly, 75, of Lexington, passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Born Jan. 25, 1947, in Guilford County, she was a daughter of the late Walter Sharpe Clodfelter and the late Maxine Ann Creakman Clodfelter.
Sandy is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Beverly of the home; sons, Andy Jackson and wife Deena of Lexington; stepsons, William D. Beverly III of Virginia, and John Scott Beverly of Florida; brothers, Walter “Randall" Clodfelter and wife Roberta of Wallburg, and Teddy Ray Clodfelter of Ramseur; sister, Barbara “Bobbie” Shankle of South Carolina; grandchildren, Andrea Jackson, Evan Jackson, Melissa Turner and husband Davie, and Amber Marie Hunt and husband Calvin; great-grandchild, Dean Hunt.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in the High Point Chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations with Rev. C.W. Moss officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
