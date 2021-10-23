HIGH POINT — Sandra (Sandie) Cain lived by three guiding principles - believe in Christ, treat others like you want to be treated, and make the world better by helping others through volunteering. She embraced those values throughout her life until her death on October 21.
Born in Newark, New Jersey, on December 7, 1952, to the late Edward John Gill and Doris Conniff Gill, she was the oldest of five children - Teresa Gill (Hillsboro), Mark Gill (Chapel Hill), Eddie Gill (Chapel Hill), and Joe Gill (deceased - Kansas City, MO).
Sandra’s accomplishments were many, but she will be remembered fondly for her kindness, generosity, and compassion. With tenacity and courage, Sandra persevered through a journey of extended illness that lasted many years.
She graduated from Chapel Hill High School and received her bachelor’s degree in education from UNC-Chapel Hill. Besides earning a diploma in college, she met a NC State Wolfpacker, Woodie Cain. They were married August 2, 1975, the start of a wonderful life together, full of fun and love. Sandra and Woodie raised three children, Ashley Thompson (Chapel Hill), Michael Cain (Portland, ME), and Kristin Cain (High Point).
Sandra completed a distinguished career of 30 years as an elementary and middle school teacher with High Point City Schools, Guilford Co. Schools, and Davidson Co. Schools. She retained fond memories of the students throughout her life, and often reflected upon those with whom she worked and taught. She always had high expectations for all of her students and encouraged them to be the best they could be.
During her life in High Point, Sandra was a member of the HP Jaycettes, the Junior League of High Point, Beta Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, and Delta Kappa Gamma. She was awarded the Outstanding Young Educator Award and was selected for Teacher of the Year at the schools where she taught.
Sandra is survived by her husband and her three children. In addition, her memories will be kept by her son-in-law, Freiler Thompson (Chapel Hill) and daughter-in-law, Meredith Perdue (Portland, ME).
She is also survived by her sister and brothers, her sister-in-law Pam Sutton (Jim Sutton) of Sunset Beach, nieces Victoria Bissette (Jay Bissette) of Mebane and Savanna Sutton of Belmont, and her sister-in-law Shellie Gill (Kansas City, MO) and her children, Maddie Gill and Stephen Gill.
She had two grandchildren, whom she loved deeply, Addison Cain and Asa Thompson, and great nephew and great niece, Jack and Audrey Bissette.
Throughout her life she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, teaching, holidays, making lasagna and pierogi, cheering for UNC, and time at Sunset Beach.
The funeral service will be at Emerywood Baptist Church on Wednesday, October 27 at 2 p.m. The receiving of family and friends will be after the service.
The family is deeply grateful to Dorotea and Gart Evans, her many friends, and her church family - all who gave good wishes, love, support, and most of all, prayers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Emerywood Baptist Church and UNC Children’s Hospital.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made on Sandra’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
