JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mr. Samuel Taylor Nelson, 30, of Riverside Avenue, passed away suddenly Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at his home in Jacksonville. He was born in Guilford County, NC, beloved son of Linda Ellen Allred and the late Lindsey Nelson in Sept. of 1992.

Samuel was a longtime member of Memorial United Methodist Church, where he grew up participating in Children’s and Youth Fellowship and Music Ministries. Samuel loved music, especially country music and during his elementary years he sang in a community production named Evening of Music which was sponsored by the local hospital.

