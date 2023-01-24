JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mr. Samuel Taylor Nelson, 30, of Riverside Avenue, passed away suddenly Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at his home in Jacksonville. He was born in Guilford County, NC, beloved son of Linda Ellen Allred and the late Lindsey Nelson in Sept. of 1992.
Samuel was a longtime member of Memorial United Methodist Church, where he grew up participating in Children’s and Youth Fellowship and Music Ministries. Samuel loved music, especially country music and during his elementary years he sang in a community production named Evening of Music which was sponsored by the local hospital.
Samuel graduated from Thomasville High School where he was active in multiple sports and community projects. He participated with his church youth group on annual service trips to make repairs and improvements to homes through Appalachia Service Project.
Samuel attended and graduated from University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration- Finance and was part of the team from The Cameron Business School that presented to the Embassy in Prague on a logistics project. Samuel was employed by Deutsche Bank in Jacksonville, FL.
He was preceded in death by his Maternal grandparents, Thomas and Nancy Settlemyre, Paternal grandparents, Robert and Nancy Nelson, and his aunt, Carla Nelson. Surviving is his Mother and Stepfather, Linda and Rick Allred of Thomasville, NC; Great-aunt, Frances Stafford Unruh of Lynchburg, VA, Uncle, Thomas Andrew Settlemyre of Mount Gilead, NC, Uncle, Brett Nelson of California, stepbrother, Dustin Allred of Winston-Salem, NC, stepsister, Lindsay Hance of New Haven, VT, dear cousin, Michelle Settlemyre Rochelle and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 Randolph Street, Thomasville, NC with Reverend Danny Leonard and Reverend Rodney Denton officiating. Visitation will follow the service in The Christian Enrichment Center at the church.
Memorials may be given by making a Tribute Gift in Samuel’s memory to Appalachia Service Project, 4523 Bristol Highway, Johnson City, TN 37601. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Integrity Funeral Homes in Jacksonville for their tender and loving care of our beloved son.
