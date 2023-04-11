KERNERSVILLE — Samuel Stewart “Sammy” Jackson, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at his home.
Born Oct. 12, 1946, in Decatur, TN, Sammy was the son of the late Kenneth Gordon and Hazel Stewart Jackson. Sammy was a Tennessee Tech University graduate as a Civil Engineer and had a long successful career of 45 years in the construction of large/high production Water and Sewer Pipeline Industry which took him all over the southeastern USA and abroad.
Sammy was affectionately called “DeeDee” by his grandchildren. He loved to play with his
grand kids, like “scarry” grandpa games and the chase was on with high squeals. Or adorned many times with makeup, nail polish and hairbows. But his friend's nickname for him was “CrazyBoy” as his love for fast cars like his blue corvette and he attended many of the Daytona 400 races with his good friend Fred. He also loved fishing, especially bass fishing and had a vast collection of lures in hopes to catch the “big one”. But he will be remembered mostly for his hard work to provide a loving home and the evidence shows now in the family homes of his children raising his grandchildren. And his love for the Gregory Clan in TN whom there are too many to list and the many family reunions every year on the “farm” great food, hay rides, wading in the stream, while listening to the VOLS football but most of all the wonderful fellowship.
Sammy is survived by his wife, Susan Stroud Jackson; and three children, Matthew Jackson (Linda), of Winston-Salem; Jill Shook (Robert), of Florida, and Natalie Parker (Patrick), of Yadkinville. Grandchildren, Lauren Jones, Johnny Jones, Wesley Shook, Brett Lane, and Jessica Lane, and great grandchildren, Hunter and Brianna Shook. Sammy is also survived by his two sisters, Darlene Fulbright (Maurice) and Diane Phillips (William). As well as many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
Sammy succumbed to aspirated pneumonia due to his battle with Parkinson’s disease. His family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff at Trellis Supportive Care of Winston Salem.
The family will have a service of remembrance at a later date at the Thomasville Church of Christ, where he was a long-time member. Sammy was passionate about his faith and is evident in his church family and dedication in teaching and learning about our Lord, Jesus Christ.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Online condolences can be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com. His friends and family are invited to share on our Tribute Wall any happy memories and to celebrate Sammy’s life in the way he would want to be remembered as a loving and caring man.
Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
