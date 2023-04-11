HPTNWS- 4-12-23 JACKSON, SAMUEL.jpg

KERNERSVILLE — Samuel Stewart “Sammy” Jackson, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at his home.

Born Oct. 12, 1946, in Decatur, TN, Sammy was the son of the late Kenneth Gordon and Hazel Stewart Jackson. Sammy was a Tennessee Tech University graduate as a Civil Engineer and had a long successful career of 45 years in the construction of large/high production Water and Sewer Pipeline Industry which took him all over the southeastern USA and abroad.

