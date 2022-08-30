ARCHDALE — Samuel Eugene “Buddy” Barker Sr., 82, of Archdale, went to be with his Lord and Savior August 28, 2022.
Born Feb.11, 1940, in Rockingham County, he was a son of the late Harry Barker and the late Laura Chapman Barker. Sam was a proud US Army veteran serving nine years in Korea, Germany, and Vietnam. Sam was family oriented and loved to read his Bible.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judith Barrett Barker of the home; son, Sam Barker Jr. and wife Christy of Trinity; daughters, Anita Martin and husband Robert of Whitsett, and Crystal Putman and husband John of Trinity; grandchildren, David, Johnathon, Jeremy, Christian, Chad, Cody, and Lauren; great-grandchildren, Jonah, Sam, Calie, and C.J.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Barker, sisters, Mildred Vernon, and Hazel Chatmon.
Services will be private at the home.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
