ARCHDALE — Samuel Eugene “Buddy” Barker Sr., 82, of Archdale, went to be with his Lord and Savior August 28, 2022.

Born Feb.11, 1940, in Rockingham County, he was a son of the late Harry Barker and the late Laura Chapman Barker. Sam was a proud US Army veteran serving nine years in Korea, Germany, and Vietnam. Sam was family oriented and loved to read his Bible.

