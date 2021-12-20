GREENSBORO — Sammy ”Frank” Williford passed away on Dec. 16, 2021, at his home. He was born on Feb. 2, 1959. He was the son of Sam and Betty Williford. He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty (Jane) Williford. He is survived by his father, Sam Williford; brothers, Ken Williford (April), Dan Williford (Jane), and James Williford (Carol); and also his long-time partner, Donna Wood.
Frank was welcomed by the Lord when he arrived and reunited with his beloved German shepherds, Samson and Jack.
The family will celebrate Frank’s life in private. May he Rest In Peace.
Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation and Funeral Service.
