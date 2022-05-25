THOMASVILLE — Mr. Sammy Kay Weavil, 75, of Thomasville passed away on Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022 at his home.
Sammy was born on August 24, 1946 to the late Albert Edward and Fannie Hunt Weavil in Davidson County. He served his country in the United States Army and retired from Baker Furniture in High Point. Sammy loved his family greatly. He enjoyed attending the grandkids ball games and taking pictures of them. Before losing his hearing, Sammy enjoyed good music and fast cars. He will be greatly missed
In addition to his parents, Sammy was preceded in death by eight siblings, Joe Leonard, Neison Leonard, Oscar Leonard, Vernell D. Adams, Maxine Harris, Ann Craver, Sue L. Langford, Bonnie W. Miles.
Surviving are his wife, Vickie Bryant Weavil of the home; two sons, Eddie Weavil of Thomasville, Chad Weavil and wife Heather of Thomasville; two grandchildren, Lauren Hedrick and husband Chad, Justin Weavil and wife Hope; two great-grandchildren, Owen Hedrick and Sawyer Hedrick; mother of his children, Jean Weavil; many nieces, nephews and extended family.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the J.C. Green and Sons Chapel in Thomasville with Rev. Dr. Robert Steele officiating. The family will greet friends following the service in the chapel. Memorials may be given to Meniere’s Disease Foundation or Alzheimer’s organization of your choice. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
