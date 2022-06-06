HIGH POINT — Mrs. Sally Alice Lambeth Jarrett, 88, a resident of High Point, died June 4, 2022, at Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Thomasville.
Sally was born Nov. 10, 1933, in Denton, NC, a daughter to Andrew J. and Kate Hulin Lambeth. As a resident of this area all her life, she worked in metal fabrication and was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Clifton Jarrett, on Sept. 13, 2017. Also preceding her in death were her sons, Roger Wayne Hughes, Randy Hughes and Howard Hughes; a sister, Lillian Glover; a brother, Homer Lambeth; and a son-in-law, Chuck Watts.
Surviving are five daughters, Betty Ann Wright, of Thomasville, Patty Hughes (Stephen) of Lexington, Diane Self and husband Ronnie, of Thomasville, Bonnie Roberts and husband Roy, of High Point, and Sharon Hughes and husband Randy, of Jamestown; three sons, Edmond Hughes, of Thomasville, John Hughes, of Thomasville, and Jason Hughes, of Thomasville; her guardianee, Justin Hughes; a sister, Betty Tucker, of High Point; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Hughes, of High Point; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 10, in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
