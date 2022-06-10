TRINITY — Sallie Bleeka Peace Comer, 88, passed from this life to eternal life on Thursday, June 9, 2022 from her earthly residence.
Sallie was born in Trinity, NC on October 27, 1933 to the late Clemens Peace and Golda Sykes Peace. In addition to her parents, her husband, Robert Arnold Comer, preceded her in death in 2010.
Sallie was a lady of great faith and was a life time member of Mt Vernon United Methodist Church in Trinity. She was a Sunday School teacher, Bible School teacher and a devoted contributor to the annual Harvest Festival with her pintos and pies.
She was a professional sewer for Henredon Furniture and personal sewing was also her passion as she sewed for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends. She always had fresh flowers on her table and loved feeding her birds.
Sallie is survived by her daughters, Sharon Elliott (Mike) of Randleman, Debra Heglar (Kevin) of Trinity; son, Joseph Arnold Comer (Paula) of Trinity; brother, Larry Wilson Peace of Archdale; grandchildren, Travis Comer (Kim), Josh Spainhour (Shayla), Ashlee Hagee (Daniel), Shasta Steed (Justin), Sable Williams (Dustin), Seth Heglar (Hannah), Samantha Heglar, Sabrina Heglar; eleven great-grandchildren and her niece and nephew.
The family will greet friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church at 9931 Archdale Road in Trinity. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Officiated by Reverend Robert Upchurch and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial donations are requested to Mt. Vernon UMC — Charlie’s Angels Group, 9931 Archdale Road, Trinity, NC 27370.
Condolences may be shared on Sallie’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral in Archdale is serving the family.
