THOMASVILLE — Sabrinia Morgan, 63, of Thomasville, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Hospice Home at High Point.
A gathering of family and friends will be announced.
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 6:09 pm
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
