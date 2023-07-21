THOMASVILLE — Sabrina Morgan, 63, of Thomasville passed away on Wednesday July 5, 2023, at Hospice Home at High Point after a courageous battle with cancer. Sabrina was born in Washington DC on March 22, 1960, to the late Robert Morgan and Ruth Morgan Mentzer. After graduating from John Dickinson High School in Wilmington DE, she moved to North Carolina to attend High Point college (now university).
A Celebration of Life Gathering for friends and family will be held on Saturday, July 29 at 11 a.m. in the lower level at Wright Funerals-Cremations in High Point, NC. It was Sabrina’s wish that attendees wear colorful attire (her favorite was purple), and share happy memories with each other.
