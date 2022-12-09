CARTHAGE — Ryan Michael White, 25, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at his residence.
He was born April 11, 1997, in Greensboro and was the son of Michael Lee and Janine Gayle Herrold White. He spent most of his life in the Archdale/Thomasville communities, attended Wheatmore High School and graduated from ATP Flight School in Charlotte. Ryan had a life-long love and enthusiasm for aviation and airplanes and enjoyed traveling in general. He was proud of the fact that he received his pilot’s license prior to his driver’s license. He had been a member of Aviation Explorers and a formal member of the Civil Air Patrol. He formerly served as a volunteer firefighter at Tabernacle Fire Station. He was currently employed as a commercial pilot at DaVinci Jets in Charlotte.
