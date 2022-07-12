KERNERSVILLE — Mrs. RuthAnn Houk-Millhollin passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Millhollin, Jr. and her parents, Harvey and Doris Houk.
She is survived by her brother, Terry Lynn Houk (Debra); a nephew, James Andrew Houk (Amy); a great niece, Kinsley James Houk; her nephew’s mother, Tonia Alisa Houk and numerous cousins. Before moving to Kernersville, on December 7, 2017, after her husband passed away. RuthAnn lived in Bellflower, CA for 40 years.
When she went to California for a vacation, she met her future husband, Donald and within 2 days moved there permanently. She made Kernersville her home, but always said “Bellflower, CA. was her real home.”
Donald was the love of her life, and she said they made a promise to each other when they got married that whoever passed away first would be waiting on the bottom step that led to the gates of Heaven for the other. RuthAnn said her and Don would then grab each other’s hands and run up the stairs together and would run through the gates together.
Even in death they would wait for one another determined to go to their final home together. There will not be a funeral and RuthAnn asked that instead of flowers donations be made to the following: The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St. NW Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037, the Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Rd. Suite 100, Silver Springs, MD 20910 or the Crisis Control Ministry of Kernersville, 431 Bodenhamer St., Kernersville, NC 27284 with clothing or household items dropped off to 955 Highway 66S., Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
