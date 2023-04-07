HPTNWS- 4-8-23 HIATT, RUTH.jpg

— Mrs. Hiatt was born Sept. 13, 1927, and graduated to her Heavenly Home on March 20, 2023. She was born into the Family of Carl and Betty Harrell Williams of Guilford County with nine brothers and sisters: Harrell (Virginia), Ivy (Mary Louise), Ellen, Richard, Violet (Bob Walker), Norman (Virginia), Clarence (Tommie), Joe (Margie) Mary (GC Sellers).

Ruth was an inspirational wife, dedicated to the Ministry and love of her life, Rev. Bobby Reid Hiatt who preceded her into Heaven in Sept. of 2020. Ruth was a wonderful mother to Barry, who also precedes her into Heaven; Randy Hiatt and wife Debbie of Florence South Carolina; Hal Hiatt and wife Sherrie of Kure Beach, North Carolina. She deeply cherished and loved her grandchildren: Melody Hanks (husband Sam), Rustin Hiatt, Jennifer Craig (husband Michael), Christa Wallace (husband Scott), Grayson Hiatt (wife Caroline), and Great Grandchildren: Cayden, Jeremiah, Sula, Katherine, Alli, Ellis, Ada, Henry, Junia and Grace.

