THOMASVILLE — In her life, or in her death, let Jesus be glorified. Ruth Ann Harkless Baer was called home Oct. 8, 2021 to begin eternity in the arms of Christ. Her time with all of us is done, but her time is not done as she will forever live in the heavens. We may grieve, but only for a moment, and then share in her joy. Just remember all the fun and happy times together, the times we cried and comforted each other, but most of all remember the love we shared. Continue to love and care for each other for she will be watching over us with continued love.
She is now with her sweet daughter Sara. We all know how much she missed and loved her. So as you move on with your lives, celebrate every moment, and know that every kindness you extend, every bit of love you share and every unselfish act you perform really does live for eternity. This is how Ruth lived her life. As her favorite saying goes, Heaven Lies Just Beyond the Rainbow.
Ruth, 69, a resident of Thomasville, NC was born Feb. 12, 1952 in Akron, Ohio to the late Andrew and Ruth Harkless (Bryan). A 1970 graduate of Garfield High School, she worked for B.F. Goodrich after graduation and later worked for the United States Postal Service for more than 38 years. In her quiet time she enjoyed gardening, movies, traveling and spending time with her grandson Elias. She and her sister bravely fought breast cancer together and now fought a tough battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
She attended Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church since her arrival in North Carolina 27 years ago.
A devoted Christian, she belonged to the Fellowship Sunday School Class.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Sara Leann Baer. Surviving is her son Jeremy Baer (Sandy) Bethesda Maryland, sisters, Gloria Escajeda (Richard) and Mary Walker, Thomasville NC and brother Andrew L. Harkless (Donna), New Philadelphia, Ohio.
Her nieces and nephews whom she loved very much also survive her.
A funeral service will be held at Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church, 222 Mt Zion Church Rd, Thomasville, NC 27360 on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Thomasville.
The family will greet friends on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations, 18 Randolph Street, Thomasville, NC 27360.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to one of the following foundations in memory of Ruth: Lewy Body Dementia at www.lbda.org/donate-to-research/# or National Breast Cancer Foundation at https://fundraise.ncbf.org/fundraiser/3524413
The family is under the care of Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations of Thomasville.
Online condolences may be shared at
www.sechrestdavis
thomasville.com -select obituaries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.