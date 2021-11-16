ARCHDALE — Celia Ruth Hodgins Gearren, 96, passed from this life on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Randolph Hospice House.
She was born June 20, 1925, in High Point and was the daughter of the late William and Ilah Mae Smithson Hodgins. She graduated from High Point Central High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society and attended Southern Pilgrim College in Kernersville (now part of Southern Wesleyan University). Ruth received a Bachelor of Arts from UNC-Charlotte, a Master of Arts from Louisiana Baptist University and Seminary, a Masters of Theology and a Doctorate of Ministry from Christian Life School of Theology. She was a recorded minister with the Society of Friends and attended the Heritage congregation of First Wesleyan Church where she taught Sunday school.
Ruth worked as a secretary for many years, but her first love was Bible study and teaching. She volunteered with the Literacy program with the High Point Public Library for eight years and volunteered at Wesleyan Arms Nursing Center and Assistant Living for several years. She also enjoyed knitting and was a member of a knitting group which met regularly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death on Oct. 9, 1991, by her husband, J.C. Gearren, whom she married on Dec. 28, 1944. She was also preceded in death by son, Richard Mark Gearren; sister, Elsie White; and brother, Milford Hodgins.
Ruth is survived by daughter, Marilyn Gearren, of Meadows of Dan, Virginia; two sons, William David Gearren and Jimmy Gearren, both of Archdale; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service celebrating Ruth’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Dr. Roland Cavanaugh officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Ruth’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Randolph County, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, NC 27203.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Gearren family.
