HIGH POINT — I was born Nov. 15, 1930, in the little white house on the corner of English Road and Prospect Street in High Point. My parents were Harry B. and Frances Metcalfe Monroe. I was the oldest of three girls. My first sister, Ettalee was born five years later.
My second sister, Lynn, arrived 17 years later. They both survive me.
I graduated in 1949 from High Point High School, where I loved being part of the music program among many other activities. I even got to sing a few tunes (Cruising Down the River) with my future husband-to-be, Perry Gene McDowell, although I didn’t know it yet. I used my business degree from Mars Hill College in a variety of ways during my working years. Most people remember my years later as the first woman real estate agent in High Point with CJP.
After coming back from The Korean War, Perry wooed me, and Perry and I were married on May 8, 1954. Perry preceded me in death on August 10, 2005.
I am survived by my four children and their spouses, Mike McDowell (Marcia), Michaelle Graybeal (Mike), Mirielle Walsh (Mark), and Marlene Wyant (John); also surviving are nine grandchildren, Heather McDowell Kilcoin (Michael), Ryan McDowell (Carrington), Kevin Graybeal (Valerie), Spencer Graybeal (Brittany), Tyler Walsh (Kaley), Drew Walsh, Holli Harmon Perez(Adrian), Aaron Harmon (Sabrina), John Ross Wyant (Paige); 14 great-great-grandchildren (so far), Asher, Perri and Eli Kilcoin, Harris Wren McDowell, Michael, Anne and Peter Graybeal, Amos Graybeal, Cameron and Phoebe Walsh, Cruz Perez, Finley Harmon, Kylie and Reagan Wyant; sisters, Ettalee Kearns and Lynn Denny; and like a sister, Betty Grant.
I loved watching my kids, their friends and my grandchildren grow up, never missing events they were involved in. I was a huge Andrews Red Raider Booster and loved NC State football, as well, thus explaining all the red carpet and trim in my house. I was even inducted into the T Wingate Andrews athletics Hall of Fame in 2015, which was an honor.
I was blessed to still be living at home at 91, but the last few years have had its physical challenges, but my mind stayed pretty sharp. I loved sitting on my back porch overlooking the lake and holding “court “ with friends, caregivers and family. I was tired and ready to go “home”. I have had a blessed life and hopefully have helped a few others along the way.
My family will have a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations. Entombment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park.
My family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. I don’t do anything before 2 in the afternoon.
Wear a little red, in my honor.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the T Wingate Andrews Athletic Hall of Fame (mark for Scholarship Fund) 604 Aberdeen Rd, High Point, NC 27265 or Hospice of the Piedmont 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
I loved Bob Farrington’s obituary (his wife Smitty was one of my best friends in high school). With apologies to Bob and Smitty’s family, I shall usurp some of his ideas for my own listing on the obituary page, where I find myself now.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
