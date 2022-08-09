HPTNWS- 8-10-22 MCDOWELL, RUTH.jpg

HIGH POINT — I was born Nov. 15, 1930, in the little white house on the corner of English Road and Prospect Street in High Point. My parents were Harry B. and Frances Metcalfe Monroe. I was the oldest of three girls. My first sister, Ettalee was born five years later.

My second sister, Lynn, arrived 17 years later. They both survive me.

