HIGH POINT – Ruth Lawson Durham, 81, passed away at her home on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 with her family by her side.
Ruth was born Dec. 15, 1939 in Lee County, VA, a daughter of the late James R. "Shorty" Lawson and Enza Evans Lawson. She attended High Point High School and Jones Business College. Ruth spent many years in the medical field and retired as office manager with High Point Orthopedic Associates after 22 years of service. She was active in the American Association of Medical Assistants, holding various offices at the local and state level. Ruth was an active member of Westchester Baptist Church, participating in various ministries. She was a former member of the High Point Barbers Auxiliary and was successful in selling Rubbermaid Party Plan. Some of her favorite times were spent playing bridge with various groups as well as supporting her Carolina Tar Heels. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, H. Edward Durham.
Surviving are two daughters, Sherry Pruette and her husband Brian and Judy Bishop and her husband John; a son, Donald Durham; eight grandchildren, Meredith Parnell, Hannah Booker (Paul), Emily Nifong (Wesley), Lawson Durham, Jacob Parnell (Cayla), Hudson Bishop, Hiatt Durham, and Evan Pruette; three great-grandchildren, Evelyn Booker, Elijah Booker and Ada Nifong; a sister in law, Betty Lou Vaughn.
A Celebration of Ruth's life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 at Westchester Baptist Church by Rev. Dr. Eric Peacock. At Ruth's request, please wear bright colors. Entombment will follow at Floral Garden Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Westchester Baptist Church, P. O. Box 5188, High Point, NC 27262.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com for the Durham family.
