JAMESTOWN — If rooms in Heaven ever need to be redecorated, the angels are in luck. Legendary upholstered furniture designer Ruth Clark of Jamestown, NC passed away on Nov. 7, 2022 at age 93, and is no doubt already providing an inspired touch to her new, sacred surroundings.

Ruth was a Yankee turned Tarheel, the younger of two sisters born in Massachusetts to a schoolteacher and an engineer. After graduating from the Rhode Island School of Design, Ruth married an artist, and began her illustrious career from their Greenwich Village design studio. After moving to North Carolina in the early 1960’s, Ruth created some of Drexel Heritage’s most enduring furniture designs.

