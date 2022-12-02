JAMESTOWN — If rooms in Heaven ever need to be redecorated, the angels are in luck. Legendary upholstered furniture designer Ruth Clark of Jamestown, NC passed away on Nov. 7, 2022 at age 93, and is no doubt already providing an inspired touch to her new, sacred surroundings.
Ruth was a Yankee turned Tarheel, the younger of two sisters born in Massachusetts to a schoolteacher and an engineer. After graduating from the Rhode Island School of Design, Ruth married an artist, and began her illustrious career from their Greenwich Village design studio. After moving to North Carolina in the early 1960’s, Ruth created some of Drexel Heritage’s most enduring furniture designs.
Later she became Vice President of Design for Pearson Co. — a groundbreaking professional achievement for a woman at that time. However, despite Ruth’s career accomplishments, it was her three children, four grandchildren and many friends that she cherished most. Ruth had a big heart and generous spirit. She traveled to England and Italy. She read mysteries, grew roses and loved her dachshund “Streudel.”
Those who knew Ruth will envy the angels whom she’s joined, and wish her well until we meet again.
An announcement will be forthcoming regarding a memorial service for Ruth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ruth Clark Scholarship fund at NCSU: ifdaef.org/pledge-card (click on “donate”) or mail check to: IFDAEF 7908 Lasley Forest Road, Lewisville, NC 27023.
